The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has lifted the sanctions it imposed on Mali following a military coup that sacked the elected government on August 18.

The regional bloc said in a statement on Tuesday that the decision was because the country has made “significant advances” toward a civil rule.

“The bloc has now taken into account notable advances towards constitutional normalisation,” a French text of Tuesday’s statement signed by President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana who currently chairs ECOWAS said.

The 15-nation bloc had on August 20 imposed tough sanctions on Mali after former president Ibrahim Keita was ousted by soldiers following months of mass protests against Mr Keira’s “inept rule”

The sanctions included border closures and a ban on commercial trade and financial flows but not basic necessities, drugs, equipment to fight coronavirus, fuel or electricity.

The military junta, amidst calls and pressure for a return to democratic process within 18 months, appointed a committee headed by a retired colonel, Bah Ndaw, as interim president and Moctar Ouane as the Prime Minister.

On Monday, Mali’s new Prime Minister announced the full formation of the government consisting 25 ministers, out of which four are military officials.

Their positions to which soldiers were appointed are defence, security, territorial administration and national reconciliation.

ECOWAS urged the transitional government to release all remaining detainees arrested during the August 18 coup

It emphasised the need for the publication of a roadmap for the transition period while calling on “all bilateral and multilateral partners to support Mali.”

