The Chairman of the National Peace Committee (NPC), Abdulsalami Abubakar, has urged stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and credible election in Ondo State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election.

Mr Abubakar, a former head of state and retired army general, made the call in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said it was the duty of the political parties, electorate, umpire and civil society groups to ensure a hitch-free and credible election in the state.

“As stakeholders, we should live up to the principles of impartiality, neutrality and statesmanship during the election,” he said.

The former Head of State urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to exhibit utmost neutrality and sincerity in the conduct of the polls.

“The security agencies, INEC, civil societies, traditional rulers and electorate are all urged to support a peaceful process.

“The NPC will continue to preach peace in the electoral process, it is tough to navigate Nigeria’s political landscape, we all need to do our part,” he said.

Mr Abubakar stated that the NPC would continue to work in line with its mandate, saying, “we have worked tirelessly to support peaceful elections and facilitate a non-violent transfer of power”

He said that although pre-election periods were always fraught with fears of violence and threat to national unity, Nigerians must approach elections with a peaceful mindset.

“The efforts of the committee culminated in its contribution to the success of the governorship election in Edo State, so we should all support a peaceful process in Ondo state,” he said.

The NPC chairman further urged the voting public in Ondo State to adhere strictly to established prevention protocols against the Coronavirus during the election.

