Nigeria’s low number of new coronavirus infections continued on Monday as no new infections were recorded in Lagos and many other states.

On Monday, 120 new cases were reported across the country but Lagos, Nigeria’s most impacted city with almost 20, 000 infections and over 200 deaths, recorded no case.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in 13 states. They are Rivers (65), FCT (12), Ogun (9), Katsina (8), Anambra (7), Bauchi (5), Oyo (5), Nasarawa (3), Kaduna (2), Kwara (1), Taraba (1), Imo (1), Delta (1).

Rivers had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 65 infections while Abuja followed with 12 new cases to extend its lead as the second most impacted city.

The latest figure brings the total number of infections in the country to 59,465, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

For almost two months Nigeria has not reported a daily figure above 300. On Sunday, 58 new cases were recorded, one of the lowest daily figures in almost seven months.

Of the nearly 60,000 cases reported thus far, more than 50,000 have recovered.

A little over 7,000 infections are still active across the nation.

There has also been a decline in recorded fatalities. The total death toll remained 1, 113 as no deaths were reported on Monday and Sunday.

Lagos

Even though it did not record a single case on Sunday, Lagos remains the centre of Nigeria’s coronavirus situation.

Nigeria’s index case recorded in an Italian in late February was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, one of the two laboratories with the capacity to diagnose COVID-19 in Nigeria at the time.

It took another 11 days for the second case to be confirmed in the country, a contact of the Italian national on March 9. Since then, the number of cases in Nigeria have grown, with Lagos being the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria.

The state, with a population of over 20 million, has also been a major beneficiary of coronavirus intervention funds.

Over 15,000 of the nearly 20,000 infections in the state have recovered after treatment. A little over 4,000 cases are still active in Lagos.

The country has also improved a bit in its testing regime. Almost 540,000 of Nigeria’s 200 million people have been tested thus far.

