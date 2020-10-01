ADVERTISEMENT

Defending champions Bayern Munich and 31 other teams will today know who their opponents will be in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Already, the 32 teams in contention have been seeded with Bayern and Europa League champions, Sevilla, leading the line in Pot 1.

In Pot 2, Barcelona and Manchester City who made it as far the quarter-final last season are the top guns there.

Interestingly, Nigerian players have a presence across all the Pots; except Pot 3 that houses the likes of Dynamo Kyiv, Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig and Inter Milan.

Zaidu Sanusi is in Pot 1 with FC Porto, while Odion Ighalo is in Pot 2 with Manchester United.

Istanbul Basaksehir and Midtjylland in Pot 4 both have Nigerian players in their books.

Among other rules for Thursday’s draw, teams in the same pot cannot play each other same way teams from the same country cannot be squared against each other except in the knockout stages of the competition.

Germany, England, Italy, and Spain have the highest representation with four teams respectively in the pool, while France and Russia have three clubs each flying their flags in this UCL group stage.

Join PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates of the draws that will commence by 4 p.m.

Here is the full seeding of teams

Pot 1: Bayern Munich, Sevilla, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Juventus, PSG, Zenit St Petersburg, FC Porto

Pot 2: Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Ajax

Pot 3: Dynamo Kyiv, Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan, Olympiacos, Lazio, Krasnodar, Atalanta

Pot 4: Lokomotiv Moscow, Marseille, Club Brugge, Borussia Monchengladbach, Istanbul Basaksehir, Midtjylland, Rennes, Ferencvaros.

