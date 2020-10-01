ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 201 new coronavirus infections, taking its total to 58,848.

Over 50,000 of those infected have recovered and have been discharged but about 7,000 active cases remain in the country.

One death was also recorded from the virus on Wednesday, taking total fatalities to 1,112.

The 201 new cases according to the NCDC were reported from 13 states: Lagos (77), Rivers (37), Plateau (25), FCT (13), Kaduna (12), Ogun (12), Adamawa (8), Taraba (7), Imo (4), Kwara (2), Osun (2), Abia (1), Oyo (1)

Nigeria is yet to record a daily infection tally above 300 in more than a month now.

Lagos had the highest number of new cases with 77 infections on Thursday. The commercial city is Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 19,000 infections.

Rivers and Plateau followed with 27 and 25 new infections each.

More than 510, 000 of Nigeria’s 200 million population have been tested.

