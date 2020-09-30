Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, and Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, have clashed on Twitter over the latter’s refusal to partake in the planned October 1 protest.

It all began on Monday night after Sowore tweeted at Burna Boy to join him in his planned protest scheduled for Thursday.

The Sowore-led Coalition for Revolution (CORE), the organisers of the #RevolutionNow protest, last week announced plans to hold a mass action against poor governance in Nigeria on October 1.

According to the group’s schedule, the protest march will take place in all 36 states across Nigeria as well as some places in London, Sweden, Netherlands, San Francisco, New York, Washington DC, Germany and Canada.

The Lagos protest would take place at the Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota, at 8 a.m.

In a series of tweets, Mr Sowore said he has realised that Burna Boy is often compared to the late legendary Afro-beat musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

He, however, noted that even though the foreign media have described Burna Boy as a revolutionary musician, the singer has not led any revolution like Fela whom he is compared to.

Hello @burnaboy, everywhere I turn people describe you as a revolutionary musician, the foreign media even celebrate you compare you to Fela Kuti, but I am yet to see you lead anyone to a police station carrying a coffin for head of state! Join #Oct1stProtest #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/LOYfQfRCyc — Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) September 29, 2020

Sowore’s tweet attracted diverse reactions on Nigerian Twittersphere and Burna Boy, who, in his typical manner, did not disappoint his fans, responded.

In his response, the self-acclaimed African giant, addressed Mr Sowore as a Nigerian politician who cannot be trusted.

His tweet read: “Everybody is a Fela fan and supporter now that he is dead. Humans are so funny, you politicians are all the same (especially in Nigeria) and frankly, I don’t trust none of you.@YeleSowore.

“Well. I am NOT FELA. I Have said that countless times. But you sir Are a politician. Leave me out of your schemes. Thanks”.

The former presidential candidate replied saying: “I am not just one of the persons who you could describe as “Fela’s fan after he died,” I am a member of Fela’s household, ask @RealSeunKuti, as a students’ leader in the 90s I met and hung out with Abami Eda at home and the African shrine! If you want to be Fela be Fela.”

The Twitter exchange between both parties has attracted interesting reactions from Nigerians. Check out some of them below.

When you were bromancing with General @MBuhari and celebrating his victory like a love struck teenager, you did not call @BurnaBoy. Now that you have been used and dumped by the @OfficialAPCNg , you want to break coconut on his head. Carry your coffin alone! #RenosMasterClass pic.twitter.com/GMwUuXjGqA — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) September 29, 2020

Burna : My people sef they fear too much

We fear the thing we no see Sowore : Burna Boy come and lead protest Burna : pic.twitter.com/0UfLjjv3Yc — W A N D E (@BlaccMAJEK) September 29, 2020

Burna Boy 2019: My people fear too much, we fear wetin we no see. 90% of Burna boy’s songs are from Fela, come and protest against bad governance, you’re scared and you claim giant, such an ant you are. You’re forming fake activist on your songs for Grammy, clout chaser. https://t.co/pvp5YEu4S2 — Laycon’s Wife ❤️ (@Labake_Ajayi) September 29, 2020

Burna boy dey follow sowore drag who be Fela the legend😁 Burna has never done anything to be compared to Fela other than smoke Nigerian weed and where pants and Sowore is just doing all this out of selfish interest . Erica is still looking for money ohh .#EricasDiary — A L C H E M I S T ✨ (@Alcheemist_) September 29, 2020

However Burna Boy wants to rep Fela is his business, like his entire business. What is this shameless gaslighting & guilt tripping him into political activism cos he projects Fela or says he’s Fela inspired? Na by force? There is nothing I won’t see on this Obasanjo’s Internet. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) September 29, 2020

