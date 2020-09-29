ADVERTISEMENT

The police in Ebonyi have confirmed the killing of two herdsmen at their camp in Ukwuachi Forest, Ishieke in Ebonyi local government of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Philip Maku, in a statement, said the victims were siblings: Adamu Ibrahim and Jubril Adamu.

The statement signed by command’s spokesperson, Loveth Odah, quoted the commissioner as saying two other persons were injured and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

“The Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State Command, CP Philip Sule Maku has condemned the attack on Fulani Herdsmen camp at Ukwuachi Forest Ishieke in Ebonyi LGA of the State, which resulted to the death of two (2) persons one Adamu Ibrahim ‘m’ 7yrs and Jubril Ibrahim ‘m’ 15yrs living two (2) others critically injured, who are currently receiving treatment at Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki.

“One Ado Ibrahim a Fulani herdsmen who reported at Ishieke Division stated that the victims are his grand children and that the attack took place at their camp in the aforementioned area while the children were sleeping after cow grazing on the 28th September, 2020 by 9pm,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the police commissioner has ordered an investigation into the matter, vowing justice. He also advised against reprisals.

