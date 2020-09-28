ADVERTISEMENT

Two PREMIUM TIMES journalists, Taiwo Adebayo and Kabir Adejumo, have made a shortlist of 12 for the Thomson Foundation’s 2020 Young Journalist Award.

The foundation made the announcement on its website on Tuesday.

Messrs Adebayo and Adejumo are two of three Nigerian journalists eyeing the journalism prize. The other Nigerian—Ibrahim Adeyemi—is a freelance journalist.

In its eighth year, the award, sponsored by the United Kingdom’s Foreign Press Association, enables journalists aged 30 and under, from countries with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita of less than $20,000 (data from the World Bank), to send in their best stories.

The foundation said a remarkable number of entries arrived from all over the world for this year’s competition.

“From Brazil’s record year of police killings and the Peruvian children suffering from lead poisoning, to the Indian women taking their own lives and the Covid-19 lockdowns imperilling Kenya’s street children – this year’s Young Journalist Award shortlist has highlighted the power of journalism to save lives, build trust and spark change via an impressively diverse range of stories,” it said in a release on Monday.

The shortlist was drawn from 55 countries but only 12 journalists who “speak up for the marginalised, expose abuses of power among the political elite and focus on social injustices – but also look to promote social cohesion and working towards a healthy civil society,” were selected.

Entries

Mr Adejumo, whose investigation exposes how security agents aided people to flout COVID-19 lockdown travel ban at the Nigerian border of Benin republic, was praised for risking “his own health to expose how the country is at a pivotal point and what the danger of the breach means to the wider community.”

Similarly, Mr Adebayo’s submissions—child labour in cattle farms and corruption in Nigeria’s bulk electricity trading company—”made a rousy applaud from the judges”.

Independent judges at the FPA will select the three finalists from the 12 entrants on the shortlist – to be revealed in October, the Thomas Foundation said.

Three finalists will vie for the coveted Young Journalist Award in November at the FPA Awards gala dinner in London.

Others on shortlist

Martín Camacho of Peru, Timothy Otieno of Kenya, Anna Myroniuk of Ukraine, Kapil Kajal of India, Eman Mounir of Egypt, Ahmad Al Bazz of Palestine, Dmytro Replianchyk of Ukraine, Alaa Nassar of Syria.

