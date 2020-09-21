The world continued last week to battle the coronavirus pandemic which has infected over 31 million people and caused at least 964,309 deaths globally.

Nigeria has recorded over 57,000 infections and over 1,000 deaths from the disease.

Healthcare workers, who are first responders to patients, are among those infected, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting that over 41,000 of them had been infected in Africa.

The World Patient Safety Day was also marked on September 17 to increase public awareness on patient’s safety especially in the midst of the current pandemic.

Here are some of the health stories which made headlines last week:

Nigeria’s coronavirus infections surpass 57, 000

On Saturday, Nigeria recorded 189 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total in the country to 57,145.

Out of these, more than 48, 000 have recovered and been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the federal capital, Abuja.

Only about 8,000 infections are still active in the country, one of the lowest in the past three months, an indication that the epidemiological curve is falling.

How COVID-19 is derailing Universal Health Coverage – Report

The global economic losses from the COVID-19 pandemic has made the quest for achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) more difficult, causing a tremendous setback in the shaky progress of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda, the 2020 Goalkeepers Report has said.

The report said many low and middle-income countries (especially in Africa), who are lagging in the quest for UHC due to gender and geographical inequities, will now face a daunting task due to the impact of COVID-19.

Over 41,000 health workers in Africa infected with COVID-19 – WHO

No fewer than 41,000 health workers across Africa have been infected with the novel COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday.

The WHO regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, made this known in a press statement to commemorate the World Patient Safety Day.

She said the figure accounts for 3.8 per cent of all reported COVID-19 cases in the region.

World Patient Safety Day: One in 10 patients experience safety failure – WHO

At least one in 10 people hospitalised worldwide experience safety failure or adverse events, the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said on Thursday.

Mr Ghebreyesus, at a press briefing to mark the World Patient Safety Day, said globally, patients are harmed every second of every hour in every day of the year.

The World Patient Safety Day is marked annually on September 17 to increase public awareness and engagement, enhance global understanding and spur global solidarity and action to promote patient’s safety.

What you need to know about tooth discolouration and its management

Many people wonder why their teeth are not white and they are willing to spend money to get the desired colour while many toothpaste advertisements also promise to whiten your teeth in no time.

A series of tweets by the Nigeria Dental Association (NDA) on its Twitter handle @nigdental explained that there are various reasons the teeth get stained or change colour. This is referred to as tooth discolouration.

COVID-19 illustrates ‘woefully under prepared’ world – UN health chief

Despite efforts to break the global cycle of panic and neglect seen throughout multiple disease outbreaks, WHO said on Friday that the new coronavirus has shown that the world was “woefully under prepared”.

Although the WHO and World Bank set up the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) two years ago to break the cycle, WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus noted at a press briefing that “reviews and reports are only as good as the recommendations that are implemented.”

PCN seals 439 drug shops in Akwa Ibom for illegal activities

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 439 drug shops in Akwa Ibom State for various offences, including dispensing unethical products, poor storage and sanitary conditions.

The Registrar of PCN, Elijah Mohammed, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Uyo, said 42 pharmacies and 397 patent medicine shops were affected in the exercise.

Pharmaceutical Products: Nigeria plans 60% local production

The Director-General of National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Moji Adeyeye, said Nigeria is working toward producing 60 per cent of its pharmaceutical products locally to reduce the over-dependence on international companies.

Mrs Adeyeye said this at a virtual conference held under the theme “Seizing the Moment: Providing Faster Access to Quality Medical Products during COVID-19 and Beyond”, organised by the Management Sciences for Health (MSH) in partnership with Deloitte, a multinational professional services network.

China testing 11 COVID-19 vaccines, 4 undergoing stage 3 trials

China is conducting clinical trials of 11 vaccines against the coronavirus disease, four of which are in phase 3, the country’s Science and Technology Minister, Wang Zhigang, said on Friday.

“At the moment, 11 vaccines have entered the phase of clinical trials, four of them are already in phase 3,” Wang said while speaking at the Zhongguancun forum in Beijing.

According to the minister, Chinese researchers focused on the development of five types of COVID-19 vaccine at once.

