ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has commended all stakeholders who made Saturday’s Edo State governorship election a success.

Mr Yakubu gave the appreciation while winding down INEC’s Situation Room on the Edo governorship election in Abuja on Sunday.

The chairperson reminded all stakeholders that there is no respite yet for all as the attention will be shifted to Ondo where another governorship election would hold on October 10.

He said three weeks after that, it would be a series of by-elections in 11 states, on October 31.

Mr Yakubu challenged all INEC staff members and participants in the conduct of elections in the country to prove that the success in Edo is not a fluke by the standard in the conduct of elections.

Related