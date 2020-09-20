ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Godwin Obaseki has won in Orhionwmwon, the local government of his main challenger, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ize-Iyamu voted at his PU 26, Ward 5, Iguododo, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, on Saturday morning and won his polling unit.

However, Mr Ize-Iyamu and the APC polled 10,458 votes in the whole local government to lose to Mr Obaseki and the PDP who polled 13,445 votes, according to the result announced by INEC Sunday afternoon.

The two men alongside 12 other candidates are taking part in the governorship election held across the 18 local governments in the state.

Orhionwmwon was the 17th local government result announced by INEC at the state collation centre in Benin. Only one local government result was being expected at the time of this report with Mr Obaseki taking an unassailable lead.

