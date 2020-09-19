ADVERTISEMENT

The immediate past chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has won his polling unit by a large majority of total votes cast.

The APC polled the 1,201 votes cast at Ward 10, PU 001, Estako West Local Government Area for the state governorship election held Saturday.

The PDP polled no vote in the unit, according to the announced result.

The result in Mr Oshiomhole’s polling unit gives the APC a heads up over the PDP, whose deputy governorship candidate, Phillip Shaibu, is also from Etsako West.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Shaibu also won his unit for the PDP and had boasted that his party would win their senatorial district.

“Edo North Senatorial District will be the easiest to win, because the political structure of the place is in our hands,” Mr Shaibu said barely two weeks ago. He added that he introduced Mr Oshiomhole to politics as he (Shuaibu) had won his election into the state’s legislative arm six months before the latter gained his mandate through a court judgement.

Since there are 12 wards under Etsako West local government, one may not clearly project who wins the council as results from other units are yet to be counted.

PREMIUM TIMES journalists witnessed voter inducement in Mr Oshiomhole’s polling unit, like in many others in the state.

Journalists who tried to take photos and video evidence of the inducement were manhandled by thugs in the former governor’s polling unit.

