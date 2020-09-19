ADVERTISEMENT

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has won the election in his polling unit.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ize-Iyamu voted at his PU 26, Ward 5, Iguododo, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, on Saturday morning.

The result of the unit was announced by the presiding INEC official at the polling unit, on Saturday afternoon.

The result showed that Mr Ize-Iyamu of the APC scored 292 votes while Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 21 votes.

Both men and 12 other candidates are taking part in the governorship election held across the 18 local governments in Edo.

