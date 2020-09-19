The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has won the election in his polling unit held on Saturday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Obaseki voted at Unit 19 Emokpae model primary school, Oredo Local Government Area.

The result of the polling unit was announced Saturday afternoon by the INEC presiding officer at the unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result showed that Mr Obaseki of the PDP polled 184 votes, while Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC scored 62 votes. Five votes were voided.

Although 14 parties are taking part in the Edo governorship election, it is believed to be a two-horse race between Mr Obaseki and Mr Ize-Iyamu.

Best Regards,

Related

Continue Reading