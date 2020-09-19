The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, at about 10:55 a.m. on Saturday cast his vote in Ward 10 (Uzairue North East), polling unit 1 of Etsako West local government area in Iyamho area of Uzairue.

After he voted, Mr Oshiomhole told reporters he was impressed with the progress of the election but criticised the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).

INEC, he said, is “the only bad egg as most card readers are not functioning properly, thereby slowing down the process.”

He commended the efforts of security operatives and praised the electorate for maintaining calm and order in the course of the voting processes.

He also urged security officials not to lose guard and watch out for any act of thuggery, “as there are speculations that criminals will arrive to cause intimidation towards the collation time.”

Mr Oshiomhole is in a resolute quest to deliver the state to his party, the APC since the party lost the state to the PDP after incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki decamped to the opposition.

Mr Obaseki won his first term election on the radar of the APC in 2016. He at the time had the blessing of Mr Oshiomhole, but the two engaged in an unending fight that led to the ouster of the former labour leader and the exit of his protege-turned-for from the ruling party.

The longterm faceoff eventually culminated into Mr Obaseki seeking reelection on another party’s ticket, the PDP.

Both men are now in what seems like the final lap of their political rivalry, and they have at different times vowed to deliver the ultimate prize to their respective parties.

