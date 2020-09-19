ADVERTISEMENT

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress( APC) in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has cast his vote.

Mr Ize-Iyamu voted at 9:30 a.m. at polling unit 26, ward 5 in Iguododo community, Orionhwon Local Government Area

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote, the APC candidate expressed the confidence that he would win the election ”if the peaceful situation in his unit was the same everywhere”.

“The accreditation is very easy, I have done that and they gave me the ballot paper. Where the ballot box is placed is covered and that means you can vote with some level of privacy,” he said.

”I cannot say that what is happening here is happening all over the state because the communication is not very good. I am happy I have been able to vote. I am very confident of winning and I just hope what is happening here is replicated all over the state,” he said.

A total number 14 political parties presented candidates for the Edo election, including the two front-runners, Mr Ize-Iyamu and the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, contesting under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

