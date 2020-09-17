Nigerian students on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) scholarship flaunted their scholarship award letters during their Wednesday protest in front of the Nigerian High Commission in London.

The protesters, about 25 of them, represent several students on Batch 2018 of the NDDC foreign scholarship programme who are yet to receive money for their tuition and stipend, despite the claims by the NDDC that it has recently released over $5.9 million (about N2.28 billion) for the programme.

Their display of the scholarship award letters was done to debunk the unsubstantiated claims by the NDDC management that they were “hirelings masquerading as the Commission’s scholars”.

The NDDC spokesperson, Charles Odili, in a statement issued a few days ago, said the students were part of “powerful individuals who are part of the systemic corruption uncovered” by the commission’s interim management.

The students, as seen in the video of the London protest, held out their scholarship award letters, while the camera zoomed in on them (the letters). The scholarship award is on the NDDC letter-head.

“I have my verified letter here,” one of the students said. “We are not touts.”

The students, who said they have been unfairly treated by the NDDC management which sent them abroad for further studies, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene on their behalf.

In their statement to PREMIUM TIMES, the Batch 2018 students said the NDDC management deliberately excluded them from the latest funding for the scholarship programme probably to punish them for protesting against the delay in the release of funds.

Related