Serena Williams’ quest for a 24th Grand Slam title will have to wait for another time as she was beaten in three sets 6-1 3-6 3-6 by Victoria Azarenka on Friday morning in the second semifinal at the 2020 US Open final.

The 38-year-old had looked on her way to another final with a 6-1 win in the first set but Azarenka riallied back with some swift baseline winners to win 6-3 6-3 and make it into a third US Open final against Naomi Osaka, who beat Jennifer Brady in three sets.

The final is on Saturday.

More to follow…

