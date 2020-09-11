Nigeria recorded five more deaths from the coronavirus disease on Thursday, according to official figures.

A total of 1,075 deaths has now been recorded in Africa’s most populous country.

The trend of daily cases falling lower than 300, which began about three weeks ago, continued on Thursday with 197 infections reported by the NCDC.

The number of recorded infections in the country stood at 55,829 as of Thursday night.

The NCDC in its daily update of the infection on its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov stated that out of the 55,829 infections so far, 43,810 persons have recovered and have been discharged.

The new cases were reported in the following 13 states:

Plateau-83

Lagos-48

Kaduna-17

FCT-16

Ogun-11

Katsina-7

Imo-4

Edo-3

Nasarawa-3

Rivers-2

Bayelsa-1

Oyo-1

Osun-1

Plateau led in Thursday’s tally with 48 new infections.

Lagos, Nigeria’s COVID-19 hotspot with over 18,000 infections, came second in with 48 infections on Thursday.

Kaduna followed with 17 new cases while Abuja, Nigeria’s capital and the second most impacted city, came fourth with 16 cases.

Nigeria has tested over 430,000 of its 200 million population for the virus since the country reported its index case on February 28 in an Italian traveler.

Nigeria is the third most impacted country in the African region by the virus.

Over 1.3 million infections and more than 31,000 deaths have been recorded in the continent of over one billion people.

Related