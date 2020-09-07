Africa: Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo Elected Ecowas Chairman

Related News

The government of Ghana has announced that President Nana Akufo-Addo was elected as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), at the ongoing 57th ECOWAS Summit, which is being held in Niamey, the capital of Niger.

The summit is being held at the Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Centre, where leaders will be considering reports form the 44th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level and the 84th Ordinary Session of the Ecowas Council of Ministers, which preceded the Summit, among others.

More details to follow…

