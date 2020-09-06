Buhari off to Niger, to address ECOWAS leaders on COVID-19

PRESIDENT BUHARI DEPARTS SOCHI FOR ABUJA 3B. President Muhammadu Buhari departs Sochi after a successful Russia-Africa Economic Summit with other World Leaders held in Sochi Russia. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. OCT 25 2019
File photo President Muhammadu Buhari on a trip

President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to depart Abuja for Niger Republic on Monday to participate in the 57th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government according to a presidential statement.

Mr Buhari will travel in the company of some ministers and government officials.

According to his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari will present a special report on COVID-19 pandemic in the one-day summit.

Mr Buhari was appointed the ECOWAS Champion on the Fight against COVID-19 during the Extraordinary Virtual Summit of ECOWAS on April 23, 2020.

Like every other part of the world, Africa has been affected by the pandemic.

Over 1.2 million infections and 30,000 thousand deaths occasioned by COVID-19 have been recorded on the continent.

Apart from the extensive deliberation on the COVID-19 special report, the summit will also receive a Special Report on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme, which will be presented by President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone and Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ), and President Alassane Ouattara, who is Chair of the West African Economic Monetary Union (WAEMU/UEMOA).

Mr Shehu noted that the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Jean Claude Kassi Brou, will present the 2020 Interim Report on activities of the sub-regional body including ECOWAS Vision 2050 to the leaders.

Amongst other events scheduled to take place, the rise in incidents of terrorism, insurgency, armed banditry and piracy will also come under focus, while the disruption of the democratic process by the military in Mali, will receive further attention, said the presidential spokesperson.

“Similarly, in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea and Niger where parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled for this year, the imperative to strengthen democracy in the sub-region by respecting constitutional provisions, rule of law and outcomes of free and fair polls, will be emphasised.”

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application