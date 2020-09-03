COVID-19: Nigeria approves reopening of orientation camps

Related News

The Nigerian government has approved the reopening of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camps across the country, an official has said.

The government had on March 18 closed the camps nationwide over fears of COVID-19.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu, while speaking at the PTF’s bi-weekly briefing on Thursday, said the corps can start preparing to reopen orientation camps when educational institutions reopen.

“The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is to consolidate on safety measures currently being put in place and start preparing for reopening of orientation camps when educational institutions reopen.

“We are in the process of developing a strict guideline to ensure that there is no outbreak of COVID-19 when orientation camp reopen,” he said.

Nigerian schools have been shut since March to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

However, students in exit classes, mainly JSS3 and SSS3 students, resumed in August to commence their final examinations.

States like Lagos, Kogi and Osun have already announced tentative resumption dates for tertiary, secondary and primary schools students.