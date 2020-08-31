Nigerian goalkeeper dies in Senegal

Related News

The football fraternity in Nigeria has been hit with another devastating news as the death of a former junior international, John Felagha, has now been confirmed.

The Nigeria Football Federation on their official Twitter handle confirmed the death of the 26-year-old goalkeeper on Monday.

The NFF wrote: “Former National U17 and U20 goalkeeper John Felagha has died. Felagha died on Sunday in Senegal.

“He was aged 26. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Former National U17 and U20 goal keeper John Felagha has died. Felagha died on Sunday in Senegal. He was aged 26. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. pic.twitter.com/Zr5M8RjUWw — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 31, 2020

Though he was on the bench throughout the tournament as Nigeria won silver behind Switzerland, Felagha was a member of the 2009 Golden Eaglets squad.

Felagha was also part of 2013 FIFA U-20 World cup but failed to play a single match in the tournament

He later joined the Belgian side KAC Eupen in 2013 were he managed a few competitive appearances for the Jupiter League side.

He was said to be awaiting airlifting back to Nigeria on holidays before the unfortunate incident.

PREMIUM TIMES in an earlier report had x-rayed what had become of Felagaha who is among the 20 goalkeepers that had represented Nigeria at the U-17 level in the last 20 years.

The death of Felagha is coming barely 24 hours after the NFF also lost the head of its ICT department, Tolulope Abe.

Mr. Abe according to a statement released by the NFF passed on at the National Hospital, Abuja as a result of complications that arose after surgery. He was 48.

The past weeks have been a tough one for the NFF as Abe’s demise itself is coming three months and 24 days after the death of a Member of the NFF Executive Committee and Chairman of the Nigeria National League, Chidi Ofo Okenwa, and one-month-and-fortnight after the death of Board Member of the Nigeria Women Football League, Henrietta Ukaigwe.

Tributes have been pouring in from all nooks and crannies; including from administrators, coaches, referees, league bodies and supporters of the game.