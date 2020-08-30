Edo, Ondo polls, Mali crisis top political stories last week

Related News

Preparations are in top gear ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections and reports on the polls topped political reports last week.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was named Chairman of the campaign committee for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State by the National Central Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He will head the 145-member panel which has Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara as Deputy Chairman and Abdullahi Maibasira as the secretary.

Also, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), named 953 persons as members of his campaign committees for the election.

Members of the panel are prominent politicians in the state, including some of those who had challenged him for the ticket.

Jimoh Ibrahim Photo: PointBlank News

Meanwhile, businessman Jimoh Ibrahim announced his defection from the PDP to the APC as he vowed to use his influence to cripple the PDP in the forthcoming governorship election.

He also donated 20 vehicles to support Mr Akeredolu’s campaign.

The PDP has since ridiculed his defection saying the politician was not its member.

Ahead of the September 19 Edo polls, the national chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission is fully prepared and ready for the conduct of the election. He said the commission has successfully carried out 10 of the 14 activities on schedule for the polls.

In other election news, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank Limited, Tokunbo Abiru, announced his retirement from the service of the bank, to enable him take a shot at the senatorial slot for Lagos East District.

The position became vacant after the death of Adebayo Osinowo who died on June 15 at 64.

Mali crisis

Following several meetings between West African mediators and Mali’s military coup leaders, military junta said they have released ousted President Ibrahim Keita who had been detained since the coup last Tuesday.

The soldiers had arrested Mr Keita and forced him to resign from power at gunpoint. He was held at Kati military base outside of Bamako where the mutiny first began – a coup which was condemned by the international community but celebrated by many in the country after months of political unrest.

Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta (PHOTO CREDIT: @IBK_PRMALI)

Mr Keita’s release was, however, a sequel to demands by Mali’s international partners, especially the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Other reports

Another major political story was the claim by a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, ‌Babachir Lawal, stating how former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, raised money for then-candidate Muhammadu Buhari to win the 2015 presidential election.

Mr Lawal, who was removed from office for alleged misappropriation of funds, said it was Mr Tinubu who raised funds for the APC to defeat the then president, Goodluck Jonathan of the PDP, in 2015.

Also, the counsel to the suspended acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, Wahab Shittu, restated his stance that the panel probing his client has not submitted any report.

He said reports claiming an interim report indicting Mr Magu was sent to President Muhammadu Buhari are false.

The Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), Ahmed Amshi, called for an increase in the National Assembly’s annual budget.

This, he said, is because the budgetary allocation of N125 billion is not enough to fund the institution.

The Council of State approved the presidential pardon granted late the first democratically elected governor of old Bendel State (now Edo and Delta states), Ambrose Ali, who was controversially indicted over a N900,000 scandal while he was alive.

The council also pardoned one Ajayi Babalola.

– Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, described reports of his presidential ambition in 2023, especially being the running mate to the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as a distraction.

His aide, Turaki Hassan, said in a statement that the reports were being sponsored by the Bauchi State Government.