Buhari approves redeployment of permanent secretaries

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the redeployment of 13 permanent secretaries.

He also approved the deployment of the 12 permanent secretaries sworn in on Wednesday.

The information was contained in a circular signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

The circular, marked HCSF/CMO/AOD/012/V.III/39, is dated August 28, 2020.

In the letter, Babangida Hussaini was deployed to the Ministry of Defence; Yerim Tarfa to Ministry of Labour and Employment; Bayayo Ardo to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs; Adaora Anyanwutaku to Ministry of Women Affairs; Anthonia Ekpa to Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Oluwatoyin Akinlade to Ministry of Mines and Steel Development.

Aliyu Mohammed was deployed to Special Services (Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Emmanuel Meribale -Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation- Service Policies and Strategy Office; Monilola Udoh -Federal Civil Service Commission, Mamman Mahmuda -OHCSF – Career Management Office; Bashir Alkali -Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; and Shuaib Belgore -Ministry of Interior.

Redeployed

Chinyeaka Ohaa was redeployed from Federal Capital Territory to Ministry of Power; William Alo from Ministry of Labour and Employment to Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs; Olusade Adesola from Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to FCT; Esther Jack from Ministry of Power to Ministry of Water Resources; and Akpan Sunday from Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to Ministry of Science and Technology.

Ernest Umakhihe was moved from OHCSF- Common Services Office to Ministry of Works and Housing; Abel Olumuyiwa from FCSC to Ministry of Environment; Maurice Mbaeri from Ministry of Police Affairs to OSGF -General Services Office; and Festus Daudu from Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs to OHCSF -Common Service Office.

Others are Magdalene Ajani from OHCSF-Service Policies and Strategy Office to Ministry of Transportation; Nebolisa Anako from Police Service Commission to Ministry of Information and Culture; Aliyu Ahmed from Ministry of Finance (Special Duties) to Ministry of Finance; and Temitope Fashedemi from OHCSF Special Duties Office to Ministry of Police Affairs.

The permanent secretaries that will remain in their current offices are Habiba Lawal- OSGF Ecological Fund Office; Sunday Echono- Ministry of Education; Musa Istifanus- Ministry of communication technology and digital economy; Adedayo Apata-Ministry of Justice; Abdulkadir Muazu- Ministry of Agriculture and rural development.

Abdulahi Mashi-Ministry of health; Gabriel Aduda-Ministry of youth and sport; Bitrus Nabasu- Ministry of petroleum resources; Babatunde Lawal-OSGF cabinet affairs office; Olusola Idowu- ministry of budget and national planning; David Andrew- OSGF Economic and political affairs office; Evelyn Ngige- OHCSF service welfare Office.

Tojani Umar- State house; Nasir Sani-Gwarzo- Ministry of trade, industry and investment; Hassan Musa-Ministry of Aviation.