AfDB: Buhari, Okonjo-Iweala congratulate Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the president of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, over his re-election for a second term in office.

In a tweet via his verified handle, @Mbuhari, the president described Mr Adesina’s re-election as a well deserved victory.

“I congratulate @akin_adesina on his re-election for a second term in office as President of the @AfDB_Group,” Mr Buhari said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

“It is a well deserved victory. I have no doubt that in this second term Dr. Adesina will accomplish even more of his lofty vision for the Bank.

“I thank the African Union for its early endorsement of Dr. Adesina, and also thank the shareholders of the bank who worked tirelessly for his re-election victory.”

The president also reiterated the AfDB boss of the full support of the Nigerian government to ensure a successful second term.

“I pray that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen him and his team to deliver even greater development to the African continent,” he said.

Mr Adesina was re-elected for a second five-year term as AfDB president.

The bank conducted the election at its annual meeting held via video link on Thursday.

Mr Adesina, who became president of the Abidjan-based bank in 2015, ran unopposed.

The bank said in a statement that Mr Adesina gained 100 percent of votes cast.

Also on Thursday, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian minister of finance, congratulated Mr Adesina.

Mrs Okonjo-Iweala described the development as wonderful.

She tweeted: “Wonderful to get the news of the re-election of @akin_adesina as President of @AfDB_Group. Hearty congratulations to you, my brother, and to Grace! Wishing you five more fruitful years!!”

Earlier in the year, Mr Adesina was in the eye of the storm over sundry allegations of misconduct. A petition by the group of whistleblowers accused him of 20 breaches of the bank’s code of conduct.

The bank found the allegations to be “frivolous” and he was thereafter cleared of the allegations.