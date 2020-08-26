I killed another person after escaping from police custody – Murder suspect

Related News

Sunday Shodipe, a 19-year-old murder suspect accused of rape and killings in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, has confessed to killing another person after escaping from police custody two weeks ago.

Mr Shodipe made the confession when he was paraded by the state police commissioner, Joe Enwonwu, on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the suspect was arrested on July 17 for killings at Akinyele area of Ibadan during COVID-19 lockdown. He reportedly killed at least three women within two months.

He later escaped from police custody on August 11 but was rearrested on August 23.

Mr Shodipe, on Sunday, said he was able to escape due to police negligence.

Speaking with journalists, on Wednesday, while being paraded alongside 32 other suspects, he confessed to killing one, Oladeji Funmilayo.

He explained that a herbalist with whom he was earlier detained advised him to run away to enable him get blood to appease some spirits.

“After escaping from Mokola, I needed to appease the god and that was why I went to Akinyele to kill the woman. Blood gushed out and I recited what Baba always said I should recite, mentioning his name. I disappeared as usual.”

Confirming this, the police commissioner noted that the victim attacked by Mr Shodipe was taking to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, but could not survive.

He also explained that he would not have detained the suspect in police custody if the correctional centre in Ibadan was not overcrowded.

The police boss said Mr Shodipe will now be kept in a correctional centre.