Tanker Fire at Access Bank completely put out – LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said that the fire incident that occurred at the Access Bank branch on Ademola Adetokunbo in Victoria Island on Wednesday morning has been put out.

This was contained in a statement by Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the agency.

The agency, with the collaboration of other responders, has curtailed a ravaging fire that occurred from a 33,000 litre diesel tanker, the statement reads.

“The oil tanker incident started when a fully loaded 33,000 litres diesel tanker with registration number AKD 637 XP caught fire, leaving a car with registration number AKD 234 FA stationed beside it, also completely ravaged by the fire.

“The diesel oil tanker was reported to have been dispensing fuel for the use of generators in the bank premises and as a result caught fire in the process.”

Access Bank earlier confirmed the development in a tweet, adding that no one was hurt in the incident and safety protocols were in place.

“However, the intervention of the emergency responders; LASEMA Response Team, Eko Hotel, LASG fire, UBA fire and Federal fire was able to arrest the fire and stop it from escalating further the building in the premises,” LASEMA said.

Fire incident at Ademola Adetokunbo Cresent The oil Tanker that caught fire at Access Bank Branch The scene of the fire incident at Access Bank branch

No loss of life was recorded in the incident, while recovery operations at the main building are ongoing.