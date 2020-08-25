UNILAG Council confirms Ogunsola’s appointment as acting VC

Related News

The governing council of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, on Tuesday confirmed Folasade Ogunsola as the acting vice-chancellor of the institution.

The decision was taken during an emergency virtual governing council meeting held on Tuesday and chaired by the new acting council chairman and head of ChannelsTV, John Momoh.

Mrs Ogunsola, a professor of medical microbiology and former deputy vice-chancellor in charge of development service, was appointed by the university’s Senate on Monday following an election conducted by the body.

She saw off competition from her counterpart, the deputy vice-chancellor management services, Ben Oghojafor.

Protests

However, in protest, only about nine members of the council attended the meeting as others, and particularly the external members who are appointees of the federal government, stayed away.

Also, a retired professor and former member of the incumbent governing council, Boniface Oye-Adeniran, has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), accusing the substantive vice-chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, among others, of fraudulent practices.

Those in attendance at the meeting include Mr Momoh, Mrs Ogunsola, Mr Oghojafor; representatives of the university’s Senate in the council, Bola Oboh, Kemi Odukoya, Eddy Omoleyinwa and Afolabi Lesi, who is also Ogunsola’s successor as provost of the institution’s medical college, Idi-Araba.

Also in attendance was the representatives of the federal ministry of education in the council, Adetokunbo Adebanjo.

Debunking the allegation that the registrar, Oladejo Azeez, did not attend the meeting, one of his close aides, who does not want to be quoted, said his boss took part in the council meeting and that he also sent out the notice of the meeting.

“He was part of the meeting. He sent out the notice as mandated by the rules guiding the council meeting. So why would people say he did not participate,” the aide said.

Efforts to reach the registrar were unsuccessful as he did not respond to call and text message sent to him.

But this newspaper confirmed that the minute of the council meeting was taken on behalf of the registrar by the deputy registrar in charge of academic affairs, Esther Makinde.

It would be recalled that the registrar had also opposed the convocation of the Senate meeting that held on Monday, and Mrs Makinde had also taken the minute in his stead.

However, PREMIUM TIMES can authoritatively confirm that all external members and a representative of the congregation did not make the meeting.

They include Bayo Adaralegbe, Yomi Kasali, Saminu Dagari, Alli Hussein, and the congregation representative, Oluwarotimu Shodimu.

Why we boycotted meeting — Council member

An external member of the governing council who also does not want to be named, gave reasons for their action.

According to the source, the federal government was committing similar infractions it accused the council members of committing in the removal of Mr Ogundipe.

He said the members would not fold their arms and be turned to rubberstamp, saying the process leading to the appointment of the acting vice-chancellor and the convocation of the council meeting negated the rules guiding such processes.

The source said; “It should be noted that we did not get the notice on time as required by the law. I put on my phone around 9:30am today and got the notice around I0a.m that there will be council meeting by 11 this morning. That is against the standing rule that says notice should be served 48 hours before the meeting.

“Though I spoke to the newly appointed council chairman last night, and I told him, if there is no notice, I can’t attend a meeting. I also asked if there was any letter appointing him as the acting council chairman but he only said yes without showing the letter.

“You cannot condemn somebody of illegality and then use another illegality to replace illegality. I don’t understand this country. It doesn’t make sense. You say we are not following due process, but you are also breaking due process to correct our own not following due process. If I get a notice, we’ll come. I also felt that if the agenda of the board was to ratify the nomination of the acting VC, it is not proper.

“In the standing rule of the university, only a VC or Acting VC or registrar can call the senate. This meeting was called by the woman that emerged, who has been indicted in our report, not only our report but the previous reports by EFCC. You know, this is like making mockery of the entire process.”

The source also said what played out at the senate meeting on Monday was to deny an Igbo man the opportunity to become the acting vice-chancellor on the campus, saying; “the rules state that the next in ranking should simply take over, but Oghojafor who is the next in ranking was barred.”

Meanwhile, the medical college provost, Mr. Lesi, who took part in the meeting said the quorum was formed and the acting vice-chancellor’s appointment was duly confirmed and appropriate steps were taken to communicate to the appropriate authorities.

“I took part in the meeting and we were eight in number. We responded to the directive of the President, who is the university’s visitor, and appropriate decisions were reached,” Lesi told our reporter on the phone.

Don writes EFCC

On Monday, Mr Oye-Adeniran petitioned the EFCC, accusing both Mr Ogundipe, Mrs Ogunshola and two other officials of alleged financial crimes.

Mr Oye-Adeniran, in a letter dated August 24 and stamped as received August 25, accused the quartet of abetting each other in violating the procurement law of the university.

The professor of obstetrics and gynecology who retired from the University in 2019, detailed his allegations in a 22-page petition attached to his letter and addressed to the head of EFCC, Lagos office.

The former member of the council said his allegations sprung from the 2018 council committee constituted to “investigate the university’s expenditure under Mr Ogundipe.

“Among others, the committee found against Professor Ogundipe’s management that, without Tender Board, Finance and General Purpose Committee and Governing Council knowledge, approval, and far in excess of his approval limits of N2,500,000.00 Professor Ogundipe in his capacity as Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, in direct violation of extant Regulations of the University and the country,” he wrote.

“I am by this petition, respectfully requesting for an urgent investigation into the award of these various contracts, and spendings by, and under Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe’s management when he was Vice Chancellor of the University,” the document read.

“He was aided in these spendings and illegal acts by Professor Folashade Ogunshola, former Deputy Vice Chancellor, the University Bursar Mr Lekan Lawal, the University Procurement Officer Dr. James Akanmu and a number of his Management Staff,” he further alleged.