Expired products in Rivers, Edo election, BBNaija apology, other most-read stories last week

Related News

Last week, from politics to entertainment to social trends, our readers had great reports to keep them informed about happenings home and abroad.

But some of the reports attracted more readers than the others. PREMIUM TIMES brings you some of the most read reports during the week.

It seems wedding bells will as usual ring loudly in the closing months of this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, because last week many of our readers were interested in knowing the choicest honeymoon destinations in Nigeria.

The ‘dirty fight‘ between former Imo State governor, Ikedi Ohakim, and his former mistress, Chinyere Amuchienwa, caught the interest of Nigerians.

Mr Ohakim’s counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, would later say his client regretted the relationship.

Meanwhile, the apology offered by organisers of Big Brother Naija season 5 for tagging Kiddwaya (Terseer Waya) a “serial flirt” in an article it posted on Africa Magic website also caught the attention of many Nigerians.

Likewise, there was outrage after the Nigerian Army transferred Idakpini Martins, a lance corporal who publicly criticised army chief Tukur Buratai’s handling of the Boko Haram crisis, to Sokoto to face a court-martial over his comment.

Ports authority in Onne, Rivers State, also announced the berthing of Maerskline Stardelhorn, a 300 metres long, 48 metres wide vessel with a capacity of 9,971 (TEUs) carrying Fairway Bouy Bonny from Singapore. It was the biggest vessel to ever berth on Nigerian shores.

The death of U.S. President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert, 71, was also one of the stories most read by our readers.

An investigation by this newspaper detailed how the COVID-19 lockdown in River State opened the market for superstores to sell products after their expiry dates.

Earlier in the week, there was uncertainty in Bayelsa State after an election tribunal nullified the election of Governor Duoye Diri and ordered a fresh election within 90 days. The governor appealed the judgement almost immediately.

Bayelsa State Governor, Duoye Diri

As Edo State prepares for a governorship poll on September 12, a former chairman of the ruling APC, Adams Oshiomhole, compared the Progressives Governors Forum’s director-general, Salihu Lukman, to a ‘pig.’

Adams Oshiomhole, former APC National Chairman.

Also, after a video in which Mr Oshiomhole and the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari were discussing the “arrest” of unnamed persons went viral and drew trenchant criticism, the Presidency dismissed the clip as “an ingenious patchwork of mischief.”

Screenshot taken from video of Gambari and Oshiomhole discussing (PHOTO CREDIT: @channelstv)

Also, during the week, Nollywood star, Omotola Jolade, contracted the deadly coronavirus disease. Her fans have been wishing her a speedy recovery.

Still on COVID-19, readers were also very interested in the announcement of August 29 for the resumption of international flights after months of closure.

An exclusive examination of the allegations levelled against the embattled vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, also caught the eyes of many readers.

Our report that an oil magnate, Abdulrahman Bashir, was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment in the UK for breaching multiple court orders in a pending suit instituted by Sahara Energy Resources Ltd against Rahamaniyya Oil and Gas Limited, a company he heads, also generated interest, although Mr Bashir has denied the report.

The report saying the Nigerian Railway Corporation will commence skeletal operations on the Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail line from the middle of September with 16 trips daily also got the attention of many of our readers last week.