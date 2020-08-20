Nigeria records highest power transmission of 5,420.30MW – TCN

Power Lines used to illustrate the story [Photo: energymixreport.com]

The Nigerian power industry has achieved yet another improved all-time national peak of 5,420.30MW, which was effectively transmitted through the national grid at a frequency of 50.10Hz at 9:15pm on August 18.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ndidi Mbah, confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Mrs Mbah said this was the highest ever recorded in the nation’s power sector to-date, surpassing the previous peak of 5,377.80MW recorded on August 1 by 42.50MW.

She said that the gradual, but steady improvement in electricity delivery in the nation’s power sector was attributable to the keen interest of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to her, the government has been piloting programmes and projects geared towards growing the power sector as well as the collective efforts of all power sector players in the value chain.

She said that TCN was committed to working assiduously to further stabilise, rehabilitate and expand the grid and urged Nigerians to lend their support by safeguarding electricity installations nationwide.

