Nigeria demands immediate restoration of democratic order in Mali

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Mr Geoffery]
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Mr Geoffery]

The Nigerian government has called for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order in Mali following the coup that ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the call on behalf of the Nigerian government via his verified Twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama on Wednesday.

Mr Onyeama said Nigeria also welcomed the urgent activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force.

“The Nigerian government unequivocally condemns the coup d’état that took place in Mali on Tuesday and demands the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order.

‘We welcome the urgent activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force,” Mr Onyeama said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Mr Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse were arrested by the military after a mutiny on Tuesday.

The incident followed months of street protests in the volatile West African state, which was also battling Islamic insurgency.

The coup comes after several weeks of political tensions and repeated anti-government protests during which talks between the government and the opposition, led by popular cleric, Mahmoud Dicko, a former ally of Mr Keita, failed. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application