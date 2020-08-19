FEC approves N3.9 billion to complete federal secretariat projects in five states

Related News

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the completion of the federal secretariat projects started in 2011 in five states.

The projects are in Anambra, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Osun, and Zamfara states.

The council approved N3.975 billion as a variation for the completion of the projects which were assigned since 2011.

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, said the ministry applied to the council to revise the costs of the materials for the projects as the costs since 2011 have changed significantly

“We applied to council to revise the estimates and total cost of files of 16 contracts because the cost of materials had altered significantly since 2011 when these projects started and we want to complete them and these are the federal secretariat projects in Anambra, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Osun and Zamfara states.

“The variation was for N3.975 billion total for all the five. They are handled by different contractors, but each one wanted a variation and the total sum of variation came to N3.975 billion and we sought Council’s approval and the approval was granted so the old contract price of N13,565,621,307 has now been increased to N17,541,456,168.

“These secretariats are necessary to enable us to house federal workers in these states. The problem arose from the creation of new states, in assets sharing some of the old states took the whole secretariats, so our staff in those states, across all federal ministries, are either in rented official premises for their work or squatting in state government premises.

“For example, my ministry has controllers in all the 36 states; Controllers for Works, Controllers for Housing. These are some of the people, apart from other ministries who have staff in those states.

“Council approved this variation and the intention is to enable us to complete the projects,” he said.

Mr Fashola said the furniture for the facilities are completed and waiting in the warehouse till the building is completed before they can be installed.

The minister of information, Lai Mohammed, who also spoke with journalists, clarified that the council approved N3.9 billion and not N17 billion

“What was approved today is N3.9 billion, not N17 billion. The N17 billion is the total cost of the projects.

“These projects started since 2011 and many of them have reached completion, like Gombe State. Some are in various stages of completion, money has been paid to a certain level. So all that has been approved today was the variation of N3.9 billion, not N17 billion.”.