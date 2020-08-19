Military airstrikes destroy ISWAP ‘logistic facilities’ in Borno –DHQ

ARMY: Nigerian Soldiers (Army) on duty. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian]
Nigerian Soldiers on duty. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian]

The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralised some commanders and fighters of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) in two separate airstrikes on their locations in Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media operations, John Enenche, in a statement on Wednesday, said the attacks were carried out under subsidiary Operation HAIL STORM.

Mr Enenche, a major-general, said the two locations were the ISWAP logistics facilities at Bukar Meram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno state and Dole, a settlement on the Southern part of the state.

He said the air interdiction missions were executed on the heels of credible intelligence reports indicating a resurgence of terrorists’ activities in the two settlements.

According to him, Bukar Meram is a major ISWAP logistics hub linking other Island settlements of the Lake Chad, which also houses several of their fighters and some of their key leaders.

He said that it was attacked by an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships.

“The fighter jets hit designated targets in the area leading to the destruction of the logistic facilities and neutralising of several of the terrorists and their leaders.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Air Force attacks ISWAP Lake Chad camp

“The attack at Dole was carried out after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions showed a build-up of activities in the area after the relocation of some terrorists from nearby settlements of Kokiwa and Yale.

“Overhead the area, the ISR aircraft spotted no fewer than 20 terrorists in the area, which were taken out by the NAF attack aircraft,” he said. (NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application