Champions League: PSG zoom into final in style

Paris Saint Germain are through to the final of this season’s UEFA Champions League following their emphatic 3-0 win over RB Leipzig Tuesday night at the Estadio de Luz.

After years of efforts in futility, the French giants PSG inched closer to landing the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy after they roundly beat their German opposition on Tuesday.

Despite missing a series of chances in the first half including a sitter by Neymar, the Parisians had a 2-0 the lead after the first 45 minutes of the game.

Marquinhos headed PSG in front in the 13th minute before Angel di Maria made it 2-0 in the 42nd minute.

Expectedly, the Ligue 1 side held on to their healthy advantage until half time.

While many thought Leipzig will claw their way back in the second half, the reverse was the case as PSG extended their lead the more.

Eleven minutes into the second half, J. Bemat scored to make it 3-0 in favour of PSG and many people already agreed there was no coming back for Leipzig from them.

As the minutes ticked away, the Germans tried to at least reduce the deficit but they were unsuccessful as their fairy tale run in the Champions League this season was finally halted.

With the feat achieved on Tuesday, Paris SG have progressed from all four of their European knockout ties with German opponents, including eliminating Borussia Dortmund in this year’s Champions League Last 16.

More importantly, PSG are now the first French team to reach the Champions League Final since Monaco achieved the feat in 2003-04 season.

PSG will now wait to face in the final whoever wins the other semi-final contest between Bayern Munich and Lyon.

