In single seizure, Customs intercepts vehicles, rice, others worth N10 billion

Some of the seized vehicles
Some of the seized vehicles

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Sunday, announced a single seizure of contrabands with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N10 billion.

The Customs Area Controller (CAC), Usman Yahaya, in a statement in Lagos, said that the seizure made in one day was at Ido, Eruwa Road in Ibadan.

The statement was signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Unit, Peter Duniya.

According to him, the contraband comprise of 34 fairly used and new vehicles, laden with second-hand clothes, Indian hemp and foreign parboiled rice.

“Some economic saboteurs met their waterloo when our operatives acting based on credible information made a single seizure at Ido, Eruwa Road, Ibadan of Oyo State.

“The contrabands include 34 different brands of both new and used vehicles laden with banned items such as second-hand clothes, foreign parboiled rice and Indian hemp

“Though there were stiff resistance from the smugglers who engaged the support of hoodlums, but the Customs operatives displayed high level of professionalism and restraint to secure the contraband to the Customs warehouse in Lagos without casualties,” he said.

He, however, warned smugglers to desist from engaging in economic activities that sabotaged the government policies of making Nigeria self sufficient in food production.

“We appreciate the support and the cooperation of patriotic members of the public in carrying out our mandate by providing timely and useful information.

“However, recalcitrant economic saboteurs should note that, they will continue to count their losses because we are better mobilised, organised and backed by the extant laws to be always ahead of them,” he said.

(NAN)
CAN/AWA/RSA

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application