Nigerians criticise Ganduje over comment on corruption

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has come under attack on social media for claiming his administration has zero-tolerance for corruption.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported, on Saturday, that Mr Ganduje told Kano state’s Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission that any corrupt individual should not go unpunished.

The governor promised not to intervene in any corruption allegations regardless of who is affected in the state.

But Mr Ganduje himself was enmeshed in a bribery scandal in 2018. DailyNigerian online newspaper published a video showing the governor taking kickback in dollars from a contractor in the state.

The video, which was sourced by Kano-based journalist and publisher of the paper, Jafaar Jafaar, generated kerfuffle on social media. President Muhammadu Buhari and anti-graft agencies were largely silent on the video. When the president finally spoke, he cast doubt on its authenticity even without ordering an investigation.

The only body that decided to take action was the state House of Assembly. However, rather than allow an investigation, Mr Ganduje frustrated the assembly by securing a court injunction to stop the probe.

Amidst the scandal, the governor was re-elected for a second term last year and currently enjoys immunity from prosecution.

Angry Nigerians

Frustrated by Mr Ganduje’s position on corruption on Saturday, Nigerians on social media wondered why the governor with an unresolved case of ‘corruption’ portrayed himself as a saint.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered some reactions below:

We insult God with some of our comments 🙃 this man deserves a special place in hell — Emmanuel Ayodele Ariyo (KAKAAKI) (@KAAKAKI3) August 15, 2020

Pot calling kettle black — Kabir Yusuf (@Kabiruh1) August 15, 2020

In 1 week, Alison Deziani preached against yahoo. Abubakar Shekau speaked up against sentencing a musician to death.

And today Ganduje is speaking against Corruption. Who knows what next maybe Buhari will tell us how he hate incompetent leaders. — Oracle Of Africa (@uniquechukwuma) August 15, 2020

This’s one of the most corrupt governor in Nigeria🇳🇬,yet he’s saying shits about fighting corruption.

This generation is in for a severe mess,we either fight these political criminals or they shall ruin not only our future,but also the future of our children & generations unborn. pic.twitter.com/kUys75YKYU — Godswill (@Godswillluv) August 15, 2020

I can't believe what my eyes just saw, Gandollar, now a motivational speaker. Nigerian politicians, are bunch of shameless lots. A thief caught in the act, is now an advocate against corruption. But one thing i know, no matter how long it takes, Ganduje's file is with EFCC. pic.twitter.com/RA4WQm6ygF — 99% OPPRESSED (WIKILEAKS) (@Truthfully83) August 15, 2020

They're firmly convinced that Nigerians are not just fools but forgetful fools. We've not done very much to proof we're not what they think we are though but soon, very soon. — Benedict (@benniett) August 15, 2020

The more he opens his putrid buccal, the more he lays bare to all and sundry, how clueless and incorrigibly corrupt his master is. Only the heavens know what he possibly has on the Daura herdsman. At this point I'm starting to believe he and Bubu shared the money 50:50 — tochi (@smartgunner) August 15, 2020

Gandollar shouldn't escape punishment

Gandollar shouldn't escape punishment

Gandollar shouldn't escape punishment

Gandollar shouldn't escape punishment Gandollar is a criminal. — Grace John❤ (@onyiforlife) August 15, 2020

whosoever that think a politician is corrupt should submit a petition to @officialEFCC . Case close — Major general bazo (@Ibnbazo) August 15, 2020

Will it be enough to blame British neocolonialism for ensuring that the very dregs amongst us are made leaders so as to maintain the status quo that secures the UK's economic interests? — Ikenna Okeh (@IkennaOkeh) August 15, 2020

No hope for Nigeria, we now have people who were seen stuffing dollars into agbada distinguishing between who should be regarded as corrupt to face punishment while they remain sainted; we will be alright someday — DMAVERICK (@Marvinog) August 15, 2020

Ganduje, now a motivational speaker. Nigerian politicians ehhh… 😀😀 — Achina (@AmChido) August 15, 2020

4. We hype the common and insignificant, and downplay the more serious issues of development. Its a tragedy. I really wonder whether Nigeria is jinxed. Govt after govt promise changes, but it never materialises; but things actually get worse. Its worrisome. — Olusegun (@Olusegun_saint) August 16, 2020

Ok sir. Can they then start with you? This is coming from the man that claimed his twin brother aka his "caricature" was the one in the video, accepting bribe. Let's know when you've finished lying. — TheDonTheDon77 (@TheDonTheDon77) August 15, 2020

2. This is the only way Nigeria can begin to develop. If we claim to love this country, corruption must be tackled with utmost ferocity. What we call fight against corruption is only lip service and a sham! Its ridiculous really!! — Olusegun (@Olusegun_saint) August 16, 2020

It is not impossible. You think to shocking $ inside babariga in front of camera na clear eye ? — RESIDENT OF NIGERIA!!! (@CAPT_DAMENDRA) August 15, 2020

I'd really love to see what'll happen to this clown after his tenure. In view of the prima facie dollar stuffing evidence against him. — J.T. Maigamu 🇳🇬 (@JMaigamu) August 15, 2020

If you know a more hypocritical people than on Nigerians, please tell me. The fact that Ganduje could come out to say this, knowing fully that he'd get away with it, is an evidence of our hypocrisy. — El Caballero – Let's beat the pandemic!!! (@Bidexie) August 15, 2020

If Doezani can do it then Ganduje can do it even better. We will keep on petitioning #Covid for its slow work on Nigeria corrupt politicians — Boss Man (@Belong_2nobody) August 16, 2020