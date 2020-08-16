Nigerians criticise Ganduje over comment on corruption

Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje.
Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has come under attack on social media for claiming his administration has zero-tolerance for corruption.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported, on Saturday, that Mr Ganduje told Kano state’s Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission that any corrupt individual should not go unpunished.

The governor promised not to intervene in any corruption allegations regardless of who is affected in the state.

But Mr Ganduje himself was enmeshed in a bribery scandal in 2018. DailyNigerian online newspaper published a video showing the governor taking kickback in dollars from a contractor in the state.

The video, which was sourced by Kano-based journalist and publisher of the paper, Jafaar Jafaar, generated kerfuffle on social media. President Muhammadu Buhari and anti-graft agencies were largely silent on the video. When the president finally spoke, he cast doubt on its authenticity even without ordering an investigation.

The only body that decided to take action was the state House of Assembly. However, rather than allow an investigation, Mr Ganduje frustrated the assembly by securing a court injunction to stop the probe.

READ ALSO: Ganduje wants partnership with FG to boost gold trade

Amidst the scandal, the governor was re-elected for a second term last year and currently enjoys immunity from prosecution.

Angry Nigerians

Frustrated by Mr Ganduje’s position on corruption on Saturday, Nigerians on social media wondered why the governor with an unresolved case of ‘corruption’ portrayed himself as a saint.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered some reactions below:

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application