Champions League: Super sub, Dembele, fires Lyon past Man City into semi-finals

French club Lyon have qualified for the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League after a masterclass performance saw them beat Manchester City 3-1 on Saturday night.

Having stunned Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus to reach the quarters, Lyon showed they were no flash in the pan as they recorded an emphatic win over a wasteful City team.

Though it was the Premier League giants that dictated the pace and created most of the chances, Lyon were more clinical, making the most of the chances that came their way.

Maxwel Cornet’s clever finish gave the Ligue 1 side a 1-0 going into half time.

City laboured persistently before they finally got an equaliser through Kevin de Bruyne.

Lyon coach made some tactical changes bringing in Mousa Dembele in the second half and that proved vital as the substitute scored two goals that saw Lyon progress into the seminal where they would face another high flying side in Bayern Munich.

Going into the quarter-final contest City were considered among the favourites to win the competition after toppling Real Madrid in the round of 16, but they failed to live up to expectations.

This is the first time two French teams will make it to the semi-finals of the champions league as PSG had qualified earlier.