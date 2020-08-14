Four killed in plane crash in DR Congo

DR Congo
DR Congo

A small plane has crashed in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, killing all the four people on board, the governor of the South Kivu province said on Friday.

Daily Nation newspaper said the crash took place late on Thursday, minutes before landing.

The aircraft carried two crew members, two passengers and cargo.

“I have just learned of the crash of an Agefreco Company plane which came from Kalima to Bukavu with four people on board.

“The investigation will determine the causes of the accident. I share the pain with the grieving families and present my most saddened condolences,” Theo Ngwabidje Kasi said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the Radio Okapi broadcaster reported, citing the province’s transport minister, that the crash left five victims.

The search for the plane is being conducted with the support of the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DRC.

(Sputnik/NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application