Regulator shuts vegetable oil factory in Nigeria over expired products

Laziz vegetable Oil [PHOTO: shaupz.com]
The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has shut down Apples and Pears in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

The vegetable oil factory was shut down after the commission discovered expired Laziz vegetable oil sachets from its retail and storage location in Abuja.

According to a statement by the FCCPC Chief Executive Officer, Babatunde Irukera, the commission said the products were expired, even at the time of purchase.

“On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) became aware of representations appearing to show that a consumer, (and presumably others) purchased Laziz vegetable oil in sachets produced by Apple & Pears Ltd from their retail/storage location in Abuja. The representation suggested that the food products purchased were expired, even at the time of purchase.

“Upon further investigation and reconnaissance, the Commission discovered the company’s primary facility on the Lagos-Ibadan Express Way. Although locked, innocuous, and without signage, the Commission also identified the specific location in Abuja where the company had stored its products.

“Having sufficient initial evidence to proceed on enforcement, the Commission conducted investigations at both the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and Abuja locations.

“The Commission discovered unreasonably large and inexplicable inventories of Laziz salad cream, Laziz mayonnaise, Laziz vegetable oil in sachets, and Laziz Thousand Island salad cream.

“In addition, the Commission uncovered what appears to be unapproved and unsafe production, decanting, or repackaging of vegetable oil at the Abuja location.”

Mr Irukera said the location in Abuja has been sealed by the commission and will remain so until the commission and the foods and drug regulator, NAFDAC, have confiscated the expired or unwholesome products, and are otherwise satisfied that Apples and Pears can, and will operate safely and legally.

The commission commended the patriotism of those who brought the information to its attention and encouraged consumers to exercise their prerogatives and discretion to notify the commission of conduct that is considered unsafe, illegal, or unsatisfactory.

He, however, advised that the public alert the commission once they discover anything of such.

