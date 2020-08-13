How I battled with Coronavirus for three weeks – Minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama
Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama

Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has narrated his experience of battling with the coronavirus infection for three weeks.

Mr Onyeama spoke during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday.

“First of all. I will love to express my profound gratitude to the PTF and the media for the support I got in the last three weeks. I didn’t work alone because you were checking up on me every single day and keeping my spirit high. I can’t thank you enough further.”

“I have to say that one of the things I was thinking about is that the PTF is like a military high command. It occurred to me that none have been tested positive. Maybe it was a good thing that a member of the team can now speak from experience and not just from hearing. COVID-19 is real. I used to have protection but it did not stop that.”

The minister also spoke on stigmatisation of persons infected with the deadly virus.

“I will like to say that the issue of stigmatisation is nothing to be ashamed of. Anybody can get this virus and it is nothing to fear. It is not a death sentence. In my case, the moment I felt something different on a Friday, I was tested the following day but we don’t have the capacity. I was discussing with the Minister of Health that if people cannot be tested sooner enough, they can recommend some medication. Don’t feel it is anything shameful. Just treat it like any other sickness.”

READ ALSO: Recovered COVID-19 patient tests positive again in China

“I will like to use the opportunity to thank the medical crew in the isolation I was staying and very proud that they are Nigerians. We can be negative on ourselves but for the three weeks in isolation, I cannot speak more highly of our medical crew. The most agreeable. I could even go back there for weekends. I really congratulate them for the work they did.”

PREMIUM TIMES, on Wednesday, reported that Mr Onyeama tested negative for coronavirus after three weeks in isolation.

He was confirmed positive on July 19 after his fourth Covid-19 test. He joined the list of prominent Nigerians who have contracted the virus.

Apart from officials who have tested positive and recovered from the virus, some others have died from complications caused by the virus.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application