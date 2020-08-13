Police confirm 14 killed as gunmen invade Niger community

The Niger State Police Command says 14 persons have been killed by gunmen at Ukuru Village in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun, an assistant superintendent of police, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Minna, the state capital.

Mr Abiodun said on August12, at about 15:30 hours, the command was informed that gunmen invaded Ukuru Village, opened fire on the natives and rustled several cattle in the process.

He said at the end of the shooting, 14 people were confirmed dead while five others sustained various degrees of injury.

He said that the injured were receiving treatment at Mariga General Hospital.

The spokesman added that policemen and local vigilante were on the trail of the alleged cattle rustlers.

