COVID-19: 24 countries without any fatalities

Seven months into the coronavirus pandemic, more than 20 million people have been infected across the world, data from worldometers.info revealed.

The new coronavirus disease said to have emanated from a local Wuhan market in China last December has spread to over 200 countries and has claimed over 750,000 lives.

The virus has spread to all seven continents, except Antarctica which has a population of between 1,000 and 5,000 depending on the season.

But despite reporting at least a confirmed case of the virus, 24 countries are yet to report a single death, according to data from worldometer, the platform which gives real time statistics on the outbreak.

Among them are Pacific and Caribbean Island nations, popular tourist destinations in normal times, which have managed to keep the contagion at bay thanks to their isolation and remoteness.

Others are in Africa, Asia and the Americas.

Here are the 24 lucky countries

· The Faroe Islands

Despite lying 300km north of Scotland in the middle of the Atlantic, the Faroe Islands has not managed to avoid the reach of the coronavirus outbreak. But its method of mass-testing, tracing and quarantining suspected cases has paid off in a big way.

The Faroe Islands is the only European country that has not recorded any coronavirus deaths as of August 13, according to worldometer.

It is also one of the countries leading the way in testing in percentage term, with almost 40 per cent of its nearly 50,000 inhabitants screen so far.

The COVID-19 pandemic reached the Faroe Islands, an autonomous territory of Denmark, in March. About 339 persons have been infected as of Thursday.

· Mongolia

Mongolia shares borders with China but, surprisingly, is yet to report a fatality.

About 293 cases have been reported in the country but all were imported – not a single infection inside the country.

More than 80 per cent of the cases – 269 – have recovered. Only 24 active cases with one serious patient remains in the country of more than three million people. About 41, 584 persons have screened for the virus so far.

Many Mongolians attribute this low infection rate to several factors: clean air, and a steady diet of natural, free-range meat and milk.

· Eritrea

Eritrea, in East Africa, is one of the most isolated countries in the world, but it did not escape the pandemic.

The first case was reported on March 21, and, as of the time of reporting, there are 285 confirmed cases in the country, of which 248 have recovered.

No death has been recorded and no seriously sick patient – making Eritrea one of the few African nations yet to report a single fatality.

· Cambodia

With only 268 confirmed cases and zero reported deaths, Cambodia has one of the world’s most enviable records for containing the virus.

The Southeast Asian nation has only one critically ill COVID-19 patient.

About 75, 000 of the country’s over 16 million population have been tested so far.

· Gibraltar

Authorities in Britain’s tiny enclave of Gibraltar, can feel proud of their response to the coronavirus pandemic, as not a single life has been lost due to Covid-19.

Only a few cases have been reported from the country’s a little over 33, 000 population.

Worldometer placed Gibraltar at 183rd in its table of worst affected countries.

· Seychelles

Seychelles, an island nation attained virus-free status after the Health Ministry announced full recoveries as of mid-May. Of the 127 cases reported in the country, 126 have recovered remaining only one active infection.

Home to numerous beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves, Seychelles, an archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, off East Africa, has a population of nearly 100,000.

· Bhutan

Bhutan has been largely shielded from coronavirus but on Tuesday, the remote Himalayan kingdom in Asia famous for measuring gross national happiness went into lockdown for the first time.

The country of nearly 800,000 people between India and China has recorded just 113 infections and zero death.

· French Polynesia

43 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in French Polynesia since August 7, bringing the total number of infections to 112.

French Polynesia, an overseas France territory with a population of over 280,000 has reported zero fatality.

· St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Simply known as Saint Vincent, the Anglo-Caribbean country of several islands has reported no coronavirus death.

The country has tested about 22,778 of its over 110,000 population and found only 57 infections of which 52 have recovered with only five critically ill.

· Macao

Of the 215 countries or territories infected with coronavirus, Macau – 195th in overall ranking – has already tested more than 4,000 of its over 650,000 populace and discovered 46 cases. All healed. The vast majority of cases were imported.

Macau, an autonomous region on the south coast of China, across the Pearl River Delta from Hong Kong has reported no deaths.

Below are other countries yet to report a single fatality:

Saint Lucia: Total Cases – 25; Tests so far – 4, 274; population – 183, 723; COVID-19 Ranking – 198th.

Timor-Leste: Total Cases – 25; Tests so far – 4, 236; population – 1, 321, 156; COVID-19 Ranking – 199th.

Grenada: Total Cases – 24; Tests so far – 6, 252; population – 112, 583; COVID-19 Ranking – 200.

New Caledonia: Total Cases – 23; Tests so far – 11, 265; population – 285, 807; COVID-19 Ranking – 201.

Laos: Total Cases – 20; Tests so far – 32, 114; population – 7, 287, 193; COVID-19 Ranking – 202.

Dominica: Total Cases – 18; Tests so far – 1,005; population – 72, 007; COVID-19 Ranking – 203.

Saint Kitts and Nevis: Total Cases – 17; Tests so far – 1, 294; population – 53, 242; COVID-19 Ranking – 204.

Greenland: Total Cases – 14; Tests so far – 6, 137; population – 56, 781; COVID-19 Ranking – 205.

Caribbean Netherlands: Total Cases – 13; Tests so far – 424; population – 26, 250; COVID-19 Ranking – 207.

Falkland Islands: Total Cases – 13; Tests so far – 2, 256; population – 3,490; COVID-19 Ranking – 208.

St. Barth: Total Cases – 13; Tests so far – 1, 612; population – 9, 880; COVID-19 Ranking – 209.

Vatican City: Total Cases – 12; Tests so far – not recorded; population – 801; COVID-19 Ranking – 210.

St. Pierre Miquelon: Total Cases – 4; Tests so far – not recorded; population – 5,791; COVID-19 Ranking – 214.

Anguilla: Total Cases – 3; Tests so far – 537; population – 15, 018; COVID-19 Ranking – 215.