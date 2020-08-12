Nigerian soldier jailed for killing WHO staff

Related News

A General Court Martial (GCM) sitting in Abuja on Wednesday sentenced a soldier to 55 years imprisonment over culpable homicide, burglary and theft.

The soldier, Lance Corporal Ibrahim Babangida, was alleged to have killed one Bello Aliyu and also robbed his car, at Anka Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State, in 2014.

Mr Aliyu was then a staff of the World Health Organisation (WHO), in the State.

Mr Babangida was also accused of stealing a mobile phone and N600,000 from various persons, on separate occasions.

President of the GMC, Priye Fakrogha, a major-general, while reading the judgement after listening to the prosecuting and defence counsel said the accused soldier will serve a term of 40 years, in jail for homicide.

Mr Fakrogha further said Mr Babangida will serve a prison term of five years concurrently for pleading guilty to the second, third and fourth charges.

PRNigeria gathered that the GCM’s verdict is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Army Council Authority.