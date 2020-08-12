PREMIUM TIMES, Qurium, accept FUTA hacker’s apology, asks university to do same

Related News

PREMIUM TIMES and its hosting provider, Quirium Media Foundation, on Wednesday said they have accepted the apology tendered by the student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Afolabi Emmanuel, who tried to hack PREMIUM TIMES website in February.

The newspaper, in a letter to the university’s vice-chancellor, urged the school authority to do the same, while also learning from the episode.

“Premium Times and its hosting provider, Qurium Media Foundation, urge authorities at FUTA to embrace Mr Emmanuel as a prodigal son and clear him to return to school to complete his degree,” the letter read. “We are hopeful that FUTA and the student have learnt valuable lessons from this episode.”

Mr Emmanuel, a final year student of Food Science and Technology, had, between late February and early March launched massive cyberattacks from his school on PREMIUM TIMES’ website.

This happened days after the newspaper ran a series of stories detailing a power tussle between the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and the then chief of staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

The attacker’s repeated attempts failed as the efforts were blocked by the paper’s security experts as well as its hosting provider, Qurium Media Foundation.

In an apology letter he sent to the paper on August 8, Mr Emmanuel admitted attacking the paper’s website, but claimed his intention was to identify vulnerabilities with a view to reporting such.

He said he did not eventually make any report because he found no vulnerability on the platform.

His apology came after his university management had suspended him indefinitely, effective March 18, for committing “an act that constitutes misconduct and misuse of University IT infrastructure.”

But PREMIUM TIMES and its hosting provider, Qurium Media Foundation, said they do not seek revenge nor seek “to ruin the student’s academic career and future.

“We only seek attitudinal and generational change in our country. We also require full disclosure on Mr Emmanuel’s actions after the university’s authority completes its investigations on the matter,” PREMIUM TIMES’ Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, and Qurium’s Chief Technical Officer, Tord Lundström, said in the letter.

Nonetheless, Messrs Mojeed and Lundström noted that the university needs to come out clear on what it meant earlier when it said Mr Emmanuel appeared to have acted based on external influences.

“We believe that real justice starts by having a full picture of what happened with no desire to destroy a promising talent who, though studying food technology, appears to be working hard for a second career in cybersecurity,” they said.

“Our expectation is that the university will join forces with Premium Times for the entrenchment of a strong, plural, free, independent, and sustainable accountability journalism in our country.

“We also hope that Mr Emmanuel will in future contribute to mitigating cyberattacks on independent media platforms working hard to make our world a better place.”

SEE FULL LETTER BY PREMIUM TIMES AND QURIUM FOUNDATION TO FUTA VICE-CHANCELLOR BELOW

August 11, 2020

The Vice Chancellor ,

Federal University of Technology,

Akure, Nigeria

Dear Sir,

RE: STUDENT AFOLABI EMMANUEL AND THE ATTACK ON PREMIUM TIMES WEBSITE.

On August 9, we received an apology letter from Afolabi Emmanuel, a student of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, who attempted multiple times in February to hack our website.

In his letter, Mr Emmanuel admitted attacking our website but claimed his intention was to identify vulnerabilities with a view to reporting such to us. He said he did not eventually contact us because he found no vulnerability on our platform.

From our side, we believe that FUTA and Mr Emmanuel have not obliged us with the full picture of what happened. The university said it suspected that the student acted based on some external influences. We are still not clear what these influences are just as we doubt Mr Emmanuel’s claim.

We note that the university has suspended Mr Emmanuel. We commend the university for acting on our complaint. But the outcome we seek is not to ruin the student’s academic career and future. We do not seek revenge. We only seek attitudinal and generation change in our country. We also require full disclosure on Mr Emmanuel’s actions after the university’s authority completes its investigations on the matter.

We believe that real justice starts by having a full picture of what happened with no desire to destroy a promising talent who, though studying food technology, appears to be working hard for a second career in cybersecurity.

Premium Times and its hosting provider, Qurium Media Foundation, urge authorities at FUTA to embrace Mr Emmanuel as a prodigal son and clear him to return to school to complete his degree. We are hopeful that FUTA and the student have learnt valuable lessons from this episode.

Our expectation is that the university will join forces with Premium Times for the entrenchment of a strong, plural, free, independent, and sustainable accountability journalism in our country. We also hope that Mr Emmanuel will in future contribute to mitigating cyberattacks on independent media platforms working hard to make our world a better place.

Musikilu Mojeed

Editor-in-Chief/Chief Operating Officer

Premium Times

Tord Lundström

Chief Technical Officer

Qurium Media Foundation