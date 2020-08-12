COVID-19: Nigerian minister tests negative after three weeks in isolation

Related News

Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has tested negative for coronavirus after three weeks in isolation.

Mr Onyeama gave an update on his health status on Wednesday morning via his official Twitter handle.

“By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation.

“I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone. #StayHomeSaveLives @NigeriaGov @DigiCommsNG @MBuhari @VPOsinbajo“.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the minister was confirmed positive on July 19, after his fourth COVID-19 test. He joined the list of prominent Nigerians who have contracted the virus.

Apart from officials who have tested positive and recovered from the virus, some others have died from complications caused by the virus.

As of the time of this report, a total of 47,290 infected persons have contracted the virus so far in Nigeria. More than 33,000 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Already, 956 people have died.

While Nigeria continues to record new cases in hundreds, daily, the country is opening its economy more while citizens continue to disobey the government’s directives on social distancing and use of face masks in public.