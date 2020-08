APC names 104-member committee for Ondo election

Related News

The Mala Buni-led caretaker/extraordinary national convention planning committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has named a 104-member national campaign council for the Ondo State Governorship Election.

As contained in a statement issued by the party on Tuesday night, the large campaign team will be chaired by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and will work towards the re-election of the party’s governorship candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu, in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Mr Akeredolu won the party’s ticket despite criticisms by some party members who blamed him for divisions in the party.

He is facing a tough challenge in the Peoples Democratic Party and the Zenith Labour Party, whose candidate is the state’s deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

The APC’s campaign committee has the governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, as the deputy chairman while Mustapha Salihu is secretary.

Others on the list are eight APC governors, over 40 former and serving federal lawmakers, serving ministers, among others.

The campaign council inauguration has been scheduled for Saturday at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

READ ALSO:

Below is the full list of the National Campaign Council for the Ondo State Governorship Election:

1. Governor Babajide Sanwoolu (Chairman)

2. H.E Simon Lalong (Dep. Chairman)

3. Rt. (Hon.) Femi Gbajabiamila – Member

4. Senator Ovie Omo-Agege – Member

5. Governor Gbenga Isiaka Oyetola – Member

6. Governor Dapo Abiodun – Member

7. Governor Kayode Fayemi – Member

8. Governor Abubakar Badaru – Member

9. Governor Mallam Nasir El-rufai – Member

10. Governor, Babagana Zulum – Member

11. Senator George Akume – Member

12. Senator Aliyu Wammako – Member

13. H.E Abdulazeez Yari – Member

14. H.E Muhammed Bindow Jibrilla – Member

15. Rt. (Hon.) Yakubu Dogara – Member

16. H.E M. A Abubakar – Member

17. H.E Rotimi Amaechi – Member

18. Senator Ibikunle Amosun – Member

19. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola – Member

20. Babatunde Raji Fashola – Member

21. H.E Otunba Niyi Adebayo – Member

22. Chief Timipre Sylva – Member

23. H.E Rochas Okorocha – Member

24. Senator Ajayi Boroffice – Member

25. Mrs. Stella Okotete – Member

26. Barr. Ismail Ahmed – Member

27. Chief Ayiri Emami – Member

28. Dr. Mahmud Halilu (Modi) – Member

29. Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq – Member

30. Hon. Aliyu Ugbane – Member

31. Mrs. Kemi Nelson – Member

32. Chief Omotayo Alasoadura – Member

33. Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly – Member

34. Chief Ekechi Emenike – Member

35. Hon. Emeka Nwajuba – Member

36. Senator Osita Izunaso – Member

37. Chief Victor Giadom – Member

38. Garba Maigudu – Member

39. Chief Enyi C. Enyi – Member

40. Hon. Khadija Bukar Abba Ibrahim – Member

41. Senator Sani Abubakar Danladi – Member

42. Senator Andy Uba – Member

43. Senator Olorunminbe Mamora – Member

44. Hassan Kafayos – Member

45. Hon. Gololo – Member

46. Hon. Mailantariki – Member

47. Hon. Abdullahi Bello (USD) – Member

48. Hon. Dakuku Peterside – Member

49. Osita Okechwuku – Member

50. Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume – Member

51. Chief Akin Ricketts – Member

52. Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat – Member

53. Senator Jibrin Wowo – Member

54. Alh. Yakubu Saidi – Member

55. Alh. Ubale Hashim – Member

56. Hon. Muhammed Bello Nasarawa – Member

57. Hon. Umar Konto – Member

58. Sen. Abubakar Gieri – Member

59. Sen. Jonathan Zwingina – Member

60. Rt. (Hon.) Nse Ntuen – Member

61. Patrick Akaiso – Member

62. Hon. Bashir Malami Wurno – Member

63. Hon. Muhammed Sani Ibrahim – Member

64. Hon. Farouq Adamu Aliyu – Member

65. Amb. OlusolaIji – Member

66. Hon. Shina Peller – Member

67. Chief Olusola Oke – Member

68. Chief Uche Ogah – Member

69. Hon. Prince Akinremi Alaide – Member

70. Comrade Tony Nwoye – Member

71. Otuekong Nathaniel Uyio – Member

72. Precious Sunday Effiong – Member

73. Prince Ekerendu Esitikot – Member

74. D. O Olusegun – Member

75. Ayo Oyelowo – Member

76. Musa Haro Daura – Member

77. Dr. Usain Kangiwa – Member

78. Engr. (Hon.) Abdullahi Muslim – Member

79. Engr. Sale Danyaro – Member

80. Barr. Bodunde Opeyemi Adam – Member

81. Hon. Motunrayo Akintomide – Member

82. Hon. Gbenleke Olawore – Member

83. Dr. Ahmadu Attai – Member

84. Rt. (Hon.) Emah Bassey – Member

85. Hon. (Prince) Emmanuel Inwang – Member

86. Hon. (Arc.) Akpovoka Efeni Julius – Member

87. Hon. Pam Ishaya Rondong – Member

88. Pastor Bankole Oluwajana – Member

89. Hon. Nelson Alapa – Member

90. Abubakar Sadiq – Member

91. Chief Rita Begho – Member

92. Hon. Hadi Ametuo – Member

93. Barr. Alex Onwudiamu – Member

94. Chief Cosmas Ighoraye – Member

95. Barr. Raymond Guana – Member

96. Hon. Doris Uboh – Member

97. Chief Paulinus Akpeki – Member

98. Chief Claudius Enegesi – Member

99. Mrs. Julie Okah-Donli – Member

100. Chief Dekivie Ikiogha – Member

101. Dr. Hinks Dumbo – Member

102. Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli – Member

103. Patrick Okomiso – Member

104. Comrade Mustapha Salihu (Secretary)