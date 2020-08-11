Buhari again meets security chiefs, governors

President Muhammadu Buhari this afternoon, met with governors of the Northeastern states on security and development at the State House. VP, SGF, CoS, NSA, HMoD, Service Chiefs and other heads of security agencies were in attendance. [PHOTO CREDIT: @BashirAhmaad]
A meeting between President Muhammad Buhari and members of Nigeria Governors Forum’s security council is underway at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is attending the meeting at the council chamber of the villa.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno; and the Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari; service chiefs and heads of other security agencies are attending the meeting physically.

Governors Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; Douye Diri of Bayelsa; Babagana Zulum of Borno; David Umahi of Ebonyi and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos are joining virtually.

Mr Bello is the chairman of the NGF’s security council and governor of Kogi State.

The meeting comes a day after the president met with governors of the North-East region and the security chiefs.

Monday’s meeting discussed the continuing attacks by Boko Haram in the North-East region.

