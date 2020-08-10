Lebanon’s govt resigns amidst protest after fatal explosion

Related News

The government in Lebanon has resigned over last week’s explosion that caused over 200 deaths.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced the resignation of the government in a TV broadcast, the BBC reports.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the explosion last Tuesday, caused by stored 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

There has been mounting anger in Lebanon, which was already troubled by worsening economic situation, against the government.

Many residents blamed the government for storing such large amount of the ammonium nitrate, used for fertiliser but also for bomb-making, in a residential area.

There have been protests in the country against the government.