Petroleum tanker drivers begin strike

Petrol tankers[Photo Credit:News Nigeria]
Petrol tankers[Photo Credit:News Nigeria]

Petroleum tanker drivers in Lagos State have withdrawn their services as directed by the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) beginning from August 10.

The state Chairman, NUPENG, Tayo Aboyeji, made the confirmation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Mr Aboyeji said that the strike began in the early hours of August 10, following a negotiation breakdown between the state government and the union.

“Although, we met with the state government yesterday night (August 9), yet we could not reach an agreement.

“So, only the tanker drivers in Lagos State proceeded with the strike, because the environment is not conducive for tankers to operate,’’ he said.

NAN reports that NUPENG had, on August 7, directed its members to down tools with effect from August 10.

NUPENG’s National President, Williams Akporeha, and General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi had in a joint statement said the directive became necessary due to failure of various authorities in the state to address some pending issues.

The issues include extortion of money from the drivers by various security agents; the menace of containerised trucks at Apapa, Kirikiri and Beach Land axis areas of the state.

Others challenges include harassment and extortion by area boys as well as area god-fathers.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application